Βόμβα: Κοντά σε Γουέστμπρουκ οι Λέικερς!

Οι Λέικερς βρίσκονται σε προχωρημένες επαφές με τους Γουίζαρντς για να αποκτήσουν με ανταλλαγή τον Ράσελ Γουέστμπρουκ!
Έτοιμοι να πυροδοτήσουν τη βόμβα του καλοκαιριού είναι οι Λέικερς, που βρίσκονται σε προχωρημένες επαφές με τους Γουίζαρντς για να αποκτήσουν με ανταλλαγή τον Ράσελ Γουέστμπρουκ!
The Lakers are near a deal to acquire Washington's Russell Westbrook for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a 2021 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021
Lakers and Wizards are in serious talks on a Russell Westbrook trade to L.A., sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Westbrook has become the Lakers‘ primary focus. He would give them a dynamic playmaker alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 29, 2021
The Lakers and Wizards are discussing a trade that would send Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for Westbrook, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Lakers' No. 22 pick in the Draft could be in play, too. https://t.co/RQOnlyVnBS
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 29, 2021
Just in: The Lakers and Wizards are engaged on a trade that would send Russell Westbrook to L.A., sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Westbrook wants a move elsewhere and the Lakers are his preferred destination, sources said.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 29, 2021
sport-fm.gr