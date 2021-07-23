ΤΟΚΙΟ 2020: Φαντασμαγορική τελετή έναρξης (ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ-ΒΙΝΤΕΟ)

Με την φαντασμαγορική τελετή έναρξης άρχισαν οι Ολυμπιακοί Αγώνες στο Τόκιο.

An #OpeningCeremony with a twist as the #Tokyo2020 🇯🇵 #Olympics get underway. pic.twitter.com/dD1O5Wf3Mz

It is time for the #Tokyo2020 Parade of Athletes 👋

As is custom, Greece🇬🇷 are the first nation to enter the Olympic Stadium at the #OpeningCeremony #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | #Olympics pic.twitter.com/U09CCsCwtY

— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 23, 2021