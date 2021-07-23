ΤΟΚΙΟ 2020: Φαντασμαγορική τελετή έναρξης (ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ-ΒΙΝΤΕΟ)

Από
Themasports.com
-
0
8

Με την φαντασμαγορική τελετή έναρξης άρχισαν οι Ολυμπιακοί Αγώνες στο Τόκιο.