Ρίγη συγκίνησης: Διεκόπη στο 10΄ το Δανία-Βέλγιο για να χειροκροτηθεί ο Έρικσεν! (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ – ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ)

Δείτε βίντεο και φωτογραφίες:

What a tribute from Belgium and Denmark to Christian Eriksen. ❤️👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/uLeAOm9sRa

After 10 minutes the two teams put the ball out of play and came together with fans to applaud.

Stay strong, @ChrisEriksen8 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5e84nlxLoW

— B/R Football (@brfootball) June 17, 2021