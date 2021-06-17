Ρίγη συγκίνησης: Διεκόπη στο 10΄ το Δανία-Βέλγιο για να χειροκροτηθεί ο Έρικσεν! (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ – ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ)

Συγκινητική στιγμή στο ματς της Δανίας με το Βέλγιο, το οποίο σταμάτησε προσωρινά στο 10ο λεπτό, προς τιμήν του Κρίστιαν Έρικσεν τον οποίο χειροκρότησε όλο το γήπεδο!

Δείτε βίντεο και φωτογραφίες: