Ρίγη συγκίνησης: Διεκόπη στο 10΄ το Δανία-Βέλγιο για να χειροκροτηθεί ο Έρικσεν! (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ – ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ)

Συγκινητική στιγμή στο ματς της Δανίας με το Βέλγιο, το οποίο σταμάτησε προσωρινά στο 10ο λεπτό, προς τιμήν του Κρίστιαν Έρικσεν τον οποίο χειροκρότησε όλο το γήπεδο!
Δείτε βίντεο και φωτογραφίες:
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 beautiful scenes @ChrisEriksen8 pic.twitter.com/jFgsKtrOEa
— Osman 🎗 (@OsmanZtheGooner) June 17, 2021
What a tribute from Belgium and Denmark to Christian Eriksen. ❤️👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/uLeAOm9sRa
— Stan (@FutbolStan_) June 17, 2021
After 10 minutes the two teams put the ball out of play and came together with fans to applaud.
Stay strong, @ChrisEriksen8 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5e84nlxLoW
— B/R Football (@brfootball) June 17, 2021