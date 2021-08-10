Οι φίλοι της Λίβερπουλ… γουστάρουν Τσιμίκα και το δείχνουν στο Twitter!

Δεκάδες τα αποθεωτικά σχόλια για τον Τσιμίκα στο Twitter, μετά το 3-1 της Λίβερπουλ επί της Οσασούνα.

Ο τραυματισμός του Άντι Ρόμπερτσον είχε φέρει ανησυχία στους φίλους της Λίβερπουλ, όμως οι εμφανίσεις του Κώστα Τσιμίκα τους έχουν επιτρέψει να νιώθουν πιο ήσυχοι.

Ο Έλληνας αμυντικός έπαιξε βασικός στο φιλικό 3-1 επί τη Οσασούνα και είχε μία ασίστ, με πολλούς χρήστες του Twitter να τον αποθεώνουν, ανυπομονώντας να τον δουν στην επερχόμενη πρεμιέρα της Premier League κόντρα στη Νόριτς.

Δείτε μερικά από τα πιο χαρακτηριστικά tweets:

Love that play. Also love seeing the joy from tsimikas. Huge next couple of weeks for him — YachtMaster Roachie (@rochieeroach) August 9, 2021

Another Klopp masterclass. Coming soon this weekend.

Tsimikas pic.twitter.com/HTvRdCaFMB — ⚡ (@_tekkerz) August 9, 2021

Tsimikas gon end the szn with 12 assists — Bhokisi (@_Bhokisi) August 9, 2021

Liverpool fans, Robertson is injured. I don’t know about you but I am worried. Very worried. — Sir Dickson (@Wizarab10) August 9, 2021

Cracking goal this. Taki really shining in preseason. Its only friendlies but there’s nothing like hitting the back of the net to boost your confidence. Bobby too. Tsimikas is fantastic going forward. If he can hold his own in defence we’re onto another bargain winner https://t.co/qGkio7I3Dt — Futbol: O Jogo Bonito (@DavidC_LFC) August 9, 2021

Really impressed with Tsimikas, Ox and Taki this pre season. Two great finishes from Bobby as well, needs the confidence going into next week. — Prav Kandola (@pravdeepkandola) August 9, 2021

Yes Tsimikas looking not bad at all. Quite confident on the ball and has a great cross aswell. — Fagmie (@lfcfrsa) August 9, 2021

Fucking hell Tsimikas is dropping Robbo — Bobbys World (@LiamProjectLFC) August 9, 2021

Tsimikas is an excellent fullback.. Very good option to have on the bench. Most impressive attribute he has is he can play pinpoint first time crosses which are very very difficult to defend.. Am excited alright for the season — Ahmed (@BelikeIBE) August 9, 2021

That Tsimikas assist to Firmino proves why he should start this season over Robbo. — James Kotze (@kotze_james) August 9, 2021

Good game to watch tonight, Ox and Tsimikas looking particularly sharp. Roll on Saturday — Jack Woodbridge (@JA_Woodbridge) August 9, 2021

sport-fm.gr