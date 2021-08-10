Οι φίλοι της Λίβερπουλ… γουστάρουν Τσιμίκα και το δείχνουν στο Twitter!

Δεκάδες τα αποθεωτικά σχόλια για τον Τσιμίκα στο Twitter, μετά το 3-1 της Λίβερπουλ επί της Οσασούνα.

Ο τραυματισμός του Άντι Ρόμπερτσον είχε φέρει ανησυχία στους φίλους της Λίβερπουλ, όμως οι εμφανίσεις του Κώστα Τσιμίκα τους έχουν επιτρέψει να νιώθουν πιο ήσυχοι.

Ο Έλληνας αμυντικός έπαιξε βασικός στο φιλικό 3-1 επί τη Οσασούνα και είχε μία ασίστ, με πολλούς χρήστες του Twitter να τον αποθεώνουν, ανυπομονώντας να τον δουν στην επερχόμενη πρεμιέρα της Premier League κόντρα στη Νόριτς.

Δείτε μερικά από τα πιο χαρακτηριστικά tweets:

