«Ο Μέσι αποδέχθηκε πρόταση της Μπαρτσελόνα για 10ετή συνεργασία» (ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ)

⚠️ 10-year agreement as per @okdobleamarilla:

• €240m receivable in 4 years. (€60m/year)

• Barcelona player until 2023 and then the club’s ambassador in USA and playing in MLS for 2 more seasons.

• Strategic partner and ambassador of Barça from 2025 to 2031.#FCB 🇦🇷 https://t.co/RgdhJigVTj

— Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) June 2, 2021