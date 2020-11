Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο – Μπρούνο Φερνάντες: Κόντρα… στα πέναλτι! (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ-ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ)

7 of Bruno Fernandes’ 14 @premierleague goals have been penalties.

In all competitions, no player has scored as many penalties since his @ManUtd debut on Feb 1

12 @B_Fernandes8

11 Cristiano Ronaldo

8 Lionel Messi

7 Jamie Vardy#MUNWBA pic.twitter.com/Vz7cct2Bn8

— Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 21, 2020