Ισοφαρίστηκε στο 90’+7′, νίκη στο 90’+8′ (BINTEO)

Την νίκη με 3-2 σημείωσε η Busan Ipark του Βαλεντίνου Σιέλη κόντρα στην Ansan Greener για την K League 2 κατηγορία της Ν. Κορέας.

Η ομάδα του Κύπριου επιθετικού ισοφαρίστηκε στο έβδομο λεπτό των καθυστερήσεων όμως πήρε την νίκη στο 90’+8′!

⚽️ 90+8’ GOAL | Ansan Greeners 2-3 Busan IPark

🤯💥 An Byong-jun take a bow! His 12th of the season, An earns Busan all three points with his hat-trick, the final kick of the game.#KLeague | #K리그 | #ANSvBUS pic.twitter.com/O00PeRiHUG

— K League (@kleague) June 13, 2021