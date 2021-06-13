Ισοφαρίστηκε στο 90’+7′, νίκη στο 90’+8′ (BINTEO)

Την νίκη με 3-2 σημείωσε η Busan Ipark του Βαλεντίνου Σιέλη κόντρα στην Ansan Greener για την K League 2 κατηγορία της Ν. Κορέας.

Η ομάδα του Κύπριου επιθετικού ισοφαρίστηκε στο έβδομο λεπτό των καθυστερήσεων όμως πήρε την νίκη στο 90’+8′!

 