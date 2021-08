Golazo alert: «Αλήτικο» ανάποδο ψαλίδι από τον Ζαράτσο, λόμπα-έπος από Χουλκ

Απολαύστε:

👏 This stunner from Matias Zaracho helped @Atletico reach their first #Libertadores semi-final since 2013 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/5DewvIrsmV

Filthy, absolutely filthy!! 🤮

The manner in which Hulk scoops the ball over the River Plate goalkeeper. No regard.#Libertadores #CAM #CAMxCARP

pic.twitter.com/13QategA5X

— Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) August 19, 2021