There’s nothing going on between Manchester United or Liverpool with Inter to sign Nicoló Barella. He’s not for sale this summer – Inter consider Barella ‘untouchable’ despite rumours. 🔴🇮🇹 #LFC #MUFC

The club have the same position also on Romelu Lukaku as of today. 🇧🇪 #CFC

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2021