Ανακοίνωσε την καταρχήν συμφωνία με Πάστορ

Η γυναικεία ποδοσφαιρική ομάδα της Ομόνοιας ανακοινώνει την καταρχήν συμφωνία με την Μαριέλ Καρίνα Πάστορ, για την επόμενη σεζόν.

Αναλυτικά:

«Η ομάδα μας ανακοινώνει ότι έχει έρθει σε καταρχήν συμφωνία με την Αμερικανίδα ποδοσφαιρίστρια Marielle Karina Pastor @mariikp για την ερχόμενη χρονιά.

Η Pastor είναι μεσοεπιθετικός και έχει αγωνιστεί με επιτυχία σε Αυστραλία (Alamein FC, Melbourne City) και Αγγλία καθώς και στο κολλεγιακό πρωτάθλημα των Η.Π.Α.

Our team announces that we have agreed in terms with American footballer Marielle Karina Pastor who will join our team next season.

Pastor is a versatile player who can play as a winger and midfielder. She previously played in the Australian premier league (Alamein FC, Melbourne City), in England and NCAA D1 in the United States with UC Davis.

We welcome Mari to our team and wish her all the best!

Ευχαριστούμε την @sgsportsagency και τον @stavros.gkelias για τη συνεργασία.

💪🏼☘️»