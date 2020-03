Το εκπληκτικό ΒΙΝΤΕΟ της Ατλέτικο που εκφράζει όλη την Ισπανία!

👏 👏 The Wanda @Metropolitano shines red to thank everyone who’s working tirelessly to take care of us during the Coronavirus crisis.

😊 THANK YOU!

🏠 #StayHome

🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/5HLSWkvdRG

— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 24, 2020