AΠΙΣΤΕΥΤΟΣ Μουρίνιο: «Ο διαιτητής του VAR έπινε τσάι»! (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ)

«They were lucky. They could perfectly finish the game with ten, because the VAR at that time, they were having a tea and they didn’t watch Robertson for a red card.

Jose Mourinho believes Andy Robertson was fortunate to escape a red card for his challenge on Japhet Tanganga… pic.twitter.com/D4pGnGVCFJ

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) 11 Ιανουαρίου 2020